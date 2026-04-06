KOTA BHARU, April 6 — Three bushfires, two in Tasek Bakong and one in Banggol Kulim, Pasir Mas, were extinguished yesterday by personnel from the Rantau Panjang Fire and Rescue Station (BBP).

The station’s Acting Supervisor, Mohd Khairuddin Mohd Nor, said seven firefighters were deployed to tackle the blazes, which broke out at separate locations since yesterday morning.

“We received the first emergency call at about 9.30am from residents and immediately dispatched a team to the scene.

“Two fires were reported in Kampung Tasek Bakong, affecting an area of about 1.6 hectares. The team then proceeded to Kampung Banggol Kulim to extinguish another fire involving about 0.8 hectares,” he said when contacted.

He added that each fire took about an hour to fully extinguish, with the total affected area estimated at 2.4 hectares.

The fire involved a rubber plantation and a banana plantation owned by villagers. However, swift action by firefighters prevented the flames from spreading to nearby forested areas and residential zones.

Mohd Khairuddin said the hot and dry weather conditions contributed to the rapid spread of the fires, but efficient operations ensured the situation was brought under control before it escalated further. — Bernama