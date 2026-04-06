KUALA LUMPUR, April 6 — A group of masked individuals broke into an entertainment centre in Cheras and damaged property inside the premises in an incident believed to have occurred at about 1.30pm yesterday-.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Fadil Marsus said police received a report on the incident at 7.30pm.

Preliminary investigations revealed that a lorry had rammed into the premises’ gate before a group of suspects entered and carried out acts of vandalism.

“The case is being investigated under Sections 427 and 148 of the Penal Code, and efforts are ongoing to track down those involved,” he said in a statement.

Earlier, a 71-second video went viral showing a group of masked individuals breaking into an entertainment centre. — Bernama