GUA MUSANG, Feb 24 — An Orang Asli man was injured after being attacked by a bear in an incident at Kampung Guh, Pos Tohoi, here yesterday.

The victim, 19-year-old Asmir Alang, sustained injuries to his right leg and left hand following the attack by the wild animal.

Gua Musang Deputy District Police Chief, DSP Azlan Che Abdullah, said that the police received a report of the incident at 9.58 pm and preliminary investigations revealed that the victim, along with five friends, had entered the nearby forest area to forage for herbs.

“While searching for a place to rest, they encountered two bears. The victim is believed to have panicked and climbed a tree before one of the bears, suspected to be a mother bear, bit him on his right leg and left hand.

“The victim’s friends then struck the bear, causing the animal to flee with its cub. The victim was taken to the Kuala Betis Clinic for treatment before being transferred to the Emergency Unit of Gua Musang Hospital for further medical attention,” he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, the victim’s uncle, Eddry Chali, 41, said that at the time of the incident, the victim and five relatives had gone into the forest to find herbs and forest produce for his ailing mother.

According to him, they travelled by motorcycle from home at 9.15 am and arrived at the location around 12 noon before being attacked by the bear, which was with its cub.

He added that while attempting to transport the victim out of the forest, they came across a Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) four-wheel-drive vehicle and requested assistance to send the victim to the Kuala Betis Health Clinic before he was referred to the Gua Musang Hospital.

Eddry confirmed that a report has been lodged with the Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan) regarding the incident. — Bernama