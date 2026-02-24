MIAMI, Feb 24 — French World Cup-winning striker Antoine Griezmann is in talks to join Major League Soccer’s Orlando City, a source close to the talks told AFP Monday.

Griezmann currently plays for Atletico Madrid, where he is the Spanish club’s all-time leading scorer, and also scored 44 goals in an illustrious career for his international side.

The 34-year-old’s potential move stateside has been rumored for years, with the player known to be an admirer of other American leagues such as the NBA and NFL.

Griezmann’s transfer would be a further boost to the rapidly growing US soccer league.

Orlando owns Griezmann’s “discovery rights” — an MLS mechanism giving one team the priority to negotiate a player’s transfer — the source said, confirming a report by The Athletic.

Though Griezmann is no longer a guaranteed starter for Atletico Madrid, he has already scored 12 goals in 35 appearances this season.

The 2018 World Cup winner has scored 210 goals in total for the La Liga club — interrupted by a hiatus to Barcelona from 2019-2022 — and extended his contract in Madrid last year until June 2027.

He retired from the French national side in 2024 having made 137 appearances.

The MLS season began on Saturday, and its transfer window is open until late March, before re-opening mid-season during the summer.

Orlando City failed to qualify for the last MLS playoffs, but has a history of big-name signings, with former players including Ballon d’Or winner Kaka. — AFP