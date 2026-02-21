KUCHING, Feb 21 — The Sarawak state government awarded RM399,000 in cash incentives to all athletes who won medals at the recent Malaysia Deaf Games 2025 (SOPMA), including medal winners from 14 other states that competed in the games.

Sarawak Minister for Women, Early Childhood, and Community Wellbeing Development, Datuk Seri Fatimah Abdullah said that this is a mark of recognition and appreciation from the state government, as well as proof of their commitment to inclusive sports development, including for the Deaf community.

“I wish to record my appreciation to Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg for the announced approval of the RM399,000 incentive allocation to all medal winners from other states as well.

“It is hoped that this incentive will serve as a catalyst to continue improving performance and achieving more success, whether at the national, Asean, Asia-Pacific, or international levels, such as the Deaflympics,” she told reporters at the 22nd Sarawak SOPMA Medallists Incentive Presentation Ceremony, here today.

Also in attendance was the President of the Malaysia Deaf Sports Association (MSDeaf), Ong Shin Ruenn.

Fatimah said that out of the total amount, RM60,000 was awarded to 22 Sarawakian Deaf athletes who successfully secured gold, silver, and bronze medals.

She added that every medalist received the same amount as the Sarawak athletes, namely RM5,000 for gold, RM2,000 for silver and RM1,000 for bronze.

At the games held in October last year, the Sabah contingent emerged as the overall champions with 17 gold, 13 silver, and eight bronze medals, followed by Sarawak in second place and the Federal Territory in third. — Bernama