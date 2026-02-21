GEORGE TOWN, Feb 21 — All members, including party leaders, must abide by any decisions and resolutions reached at the DAP special congress scheduled to take place on July 12, Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said.

The party Central Executive Committee (CEC) member and former Penang DAP chairman said the announcement would allow delegates to channel the views of party members and supporters, including non-members, through party mechanisms so that any decision reached reflects the will of the majority.

“As stated by the Secretary-General (Anthony Loke), this meeting is an internal party referendum and it is very important,” he told reporters when met at the Padang Kota constituency Chinese New Year open house here today.

Loke recently said the congress would allow delegates to decide whether party office-bearers should relinquish all positions held in the government.

He also said that the party’s 40 members of parliament would continue to support the government led by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim until the end of the current term.

Meanwhile, Chow said that in a coalition government involving multiple component parties, discussions on a party’s role within the administration are a normal practice and are in line with democratic principles.

“DAP is not withdrawing its support from the Madani Government. The issue being discussed concerns DAP’s role in the government, specifically whether to continue holding ministerial posts and certain positions, not about leaving the government,” he said. — Bernama