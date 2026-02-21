KOTA KINABALU, Feb 21 — Despite facing several constraints in terms of player injuries, Sabah FC remains optimistic ahead of the Super League clash against Johor Darul Ta’zim FC (JDT) at the Likas Stadium here tomorrow night (Sunday).

Sabah FC acting head coach Alto Linus is optimistic that the advantage of playing at home will give the Rhinos squad an extra boost of motivation to chase positive results.

He said four Sabah FC players, namely Miguel Cifuentes, Gabriel Peres, Duje Ljubic and Shahrol Nizam Abd Rahman, are unable to play due to injuries, while Kervens Belfort and Chris-Marlon Ondong-Mba are not yet at their best fitness level.

“Cifuentes has been confirmed to be out for about two weeks after suffering a broken leg during the first round match against PDRM FC in the MFL Challenge Cup.

“Gabriel is still in the recovery phase, and Duje has not yet reached his optimum fitness level and will continue to be monitored from time to time.

“The coaching staff will make a final assessment before the match day to determine their readiness to be fielded,” Alto said in a statement today.

At the same time, Sabah FC are hoping for the presence of loyal fans to fill the Likas Stadium to provide strong support to the team in their pursuit of a positive result against JDT. — Bernama