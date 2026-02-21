KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 21 — Traffic on several major expressways across the country began slowing by midday today amid rising vehicle numbers, with delays expected at several stretches.

A spokeswoman for the Lembaga Lebuhraya Malaysia (LLM) said northbound traffic on the PLUS highway was moving slowly from Perai to Juru, from Sungai Perak (km 258.5) to the Meru Tunnel, and from Gopeng to Tapah.

“Traffic is also slowing northbound from Senawang to Port Dickson,” she said when contacted today.

She said that traffic on the Kuala Lumpur-Karak (KLK) Expressway westbound was building up from Bentong to Lentang and from Lentang to Bukit Tinggi.

Meanwhile, traffic heading south on the Johor-Singapore Causeway was slowing from the Sultan Iskandar Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) Complex in Johor Bahru to the Woodlands CIQ in Singapore.

A total of 32 smart lanes were activated along the PLUS highway today to help ease congestion.

Motorists can obtain the latest traffic updates via the 24-hour hotline 1-800-88-7752, or through X accounts @plustrafik and @llmtrafik. — Bernama