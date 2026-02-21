KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 21 — Professional women’s singles shuttler Goh Jin Wei has been considered for Malaysia’s Uber Cup squad to strengthen the team’s depth and competitiveness.

National singles coaching director Kenneth Jonassen said Jin Wei’s recent performance, particularly her strong fighting display at the Thailand Masters where she finished runner-up, showed that she has returned to a high level.

He said Jin Wei’s inclusion was also based on her experience in previous team competitions, including her participation in last year’s Sudirman Cup.

“Of course I want a balanced team where we potentially can have three women’s singles at almost the same level, which is quite unique.

“ It makes it a very competitive side, maybe not against the very top team, but against everybody else,” he said when met yesterday.

He also noted that Jin Wei, currently ranked as Malaysia’s third women’s singles player, could play an important role in strengthening the team’s lineup.

“As a third singles player, she can play an interesting role and give more depth to the team. She is also an experienced player who has competed in several team events before,” he said.

However, Jonassen said the final decision on Jin Wei’s participation rests with the player herself.

Yesterday, Jin Wei along with professional shuttlers Lee Zii Jia and his coach, Liew Darren held an hour-long meeting with Chong Wei regarding their participation in the Thomas Cup and Uber Cup Finals from April 24-May 3. — Bernama