GEORGE TOWN, Feb 21 — Tengku Panglima Perang Pahang Tengku Ahmad Ismail Mu'adzam Shah visited the family of the late soldier, Trooper K. Indiran, at the family's residence in Taman Sri Nibong here.

The royalty who arrived at 12.55pm was received by Indiran’s family members as well as Bayan Baru Member of Parliament Sim Tze Tzin and Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) senior officers.

Tengku Ahmad took time to console the late officer's family and express his condolences for the loss of a young hero who was striving to enhance his skills for the nation's sovereignty.

Indiran’s mother, S. Usha, 52, said that Tengku Ahmad's presence at their home somewhat provided strength and encouragement to the family in facing the loss.

“With the royal’s visit to our house, I already feel somewhat relieved and a bit uplifted. I like to express my gratitude for the concern shown,” she said to reporters here today.

Commanding Officer of the 1st Regiment Royal Armoured Corps Lt Col Nazrol Abdullah (right) hands over the Jalur Gemilang to S. Usha, 52 (left), during the funeral of her son, the late Trooper K. Indiran, at Batu Lanchang Hindu Cemetery, George Town, February 21, 2026. — Bernama pic

The deceased, 22, was undergoing an armour crew course at Kem Batu 10 Kuantan, Pahang, when he was found unconscious on February 18 before being rushed to Hospital Tengku Ampuan Afzan (HTAA) and was pronounced dead the next day while receiving treatment.

Meanwhile, the body of the deceased, accompanied by family members, arrived at the Batu Lanchang Indian Cemetery here at around 4.15pm.

Indiran was accorded a military burial before the body was laid to rest beside the grave of his father, Major C. Kayamboo, a Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) pilot who died in 2016 in a RMAF Beechcraft B200T aircraft accident.

The funeral ceremony was led by the Commanding Officer of the First Royal Armoured Corps Regiment Kuantan, Lt Lol Nazrol Abdullah, along with 12 officers and 50 members, with nine members carrying the late Indiran's coffin.

After the funeral ceremony, Nazrol handed over the Jalur Gemilang to Indiran's mother, Usha, who several times held back tears while receiving the Malaysian flag.

About 100 people attended Indiran’s funeral. — Bernama