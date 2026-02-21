KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 21 — Khairul Aming, the content creator known for his signature “What’s up guys!” greeting and a familiar presence each Ramadan, has set a new benchmark on TikTok Shop after generating RM2.3 million in sales in a single day.

In a post on Threads, Khairul Aming — or KA — said the figure was the highest livestream sales total ever recorded on the platform in Malaysia.

“Alhamdulillah, we broke a new record today. The highest sales in TikTok Shop Malaysia livestream history with RM2.3 million today. Thank you everyone,” he wrote.

The record was achieved at his restaurant, Rembayung, which now serves as the country’s largest livestream venue, supported by 10 co-hosts.

His annual ‘30 Hari 30 Resipi’ series also continues to draw strong engagement.

This Ramadan, however, he has been uploading recipes at an unusually rapid pace, prompting humorous reactions from followers.

“Salam, teacher — is it 30 recipes in one day or 30 recipes in 30 days?” asked one user, f.syrf.

“This teacher is too fast. I haven’t even bought the plum sauce yet,” another follower, eiqanasir, wrote.

Celebrities joined in as well, including singer and actor Daiyan Trisha, who commented: “KA, I haven’t even made the drink from earlier. Don’t rush — your students are stressed.”

The light-hearted exchanges underline how Khairul Aming’s influence reaches beyond cooking content, fostering a sense of shared community among Malaysians.