KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 21 — Malaysia has recorded 3,161 tuberculosis (TB) cases nationwide up to Epidemiological Week 6 of 2026, with 596 new infections detected in the latest surveillance period, according to the Health Ministry (MOH).

In a statement today, the ministry said Sabah continues to report the highest figure, logging 755 cases (23.88 per cent), followed by Selangor with 596 cases (18.85 per cent) and Sarawak with 332 cases (10.50 per cent).

“Johor recorded 280 cases, while the Federal Territories of Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya reported 244 cases.

“There were 181 new cases in Kedah, followed by Penang (172), Perak (154), Kelantan (121), Pahang (103), Terengganu (74), Negeri Sembilan (62), Melaka (48), Perlis (21) and Labuan (18),” MOH said.

With Ramadan bazaars and iftar gatherings underway, the ministry urged the public to maintain consistent self-care practices, particularly respiratory hygiene.

“TB is an airborne infectious disease that can spread when someone with active pulmonary TB coughs, talks or sneezes.

“However, TB does not usually spread as quickly as influenza or Covid-19 and generally requires longer and repeated exposure,” it added.

MOH warned that transmission risks rise when people spend extended periods in enclosed, crowded or poorly ventilated settings — especially if someone with untreated active TB is present.

“However, the actual risk depends on several factors, including the duration of exposure, ventilation conditions and the health of the individuals concerned.

“It must be emphasised that Ramadan is not the cause of TB transmission. Increased social activity and gatherings during this month naturally heighten community interaction,” the ministry said.

The public has been advised to observe proper cough and sneeze etiquette, improve ventilation in indoor spaces, and wear face masks if symptomatic or in crowded places.

“Individuals experiencing a persistent cough for more than two weeks, or other related symptoms, are advised to seek medical assessment.

“This community-based awareness approach is essential to ensure early detection, effective treatment and comprehensive prevention.

“With shared awareness and collective action, Ramadan can be celebrated safely, healthily and in good spirit,” MOH added.