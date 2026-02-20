LOS ANGELES, Feb 20 — Lionel Messi kicks off a critical season for Major League Soccer this weekend as the rapidly growing US domestic league seeks to cash in on a huge spike in interest from the upcoming World Cup.

Messi — MLS’s undisputed flagship star — will lace up his boots for a fourth year with Inter Miami, who take on South Korean ace Son Heung-min’s Los Angeles FC in Saturday’s opener at the 70,000-capacity Memorial Coliseum.

It is a suitably splashy start for a season that will be split in two by the 2026 World Cup, which takes place across the United States, Canada and Mexico this summer.

World Cup host countries typically see boosts in attendance and interest for their domestic leagues, and MLS bosses are determined to keep US eyeballs on the planet’s biggest sport long after national teams have returned home.

“This is a massive year for Major League Soccer,” said league commissioner Don Garber, describing the season as “a seminal moment for our sport.”

The MLS season will this year have a seven-week interruption for the World Cup in June and July.

Five MLS stadiums will host World Cup matches, while many more will be used as training facilities and fan zones.

An increased number of MLS players are expected to play in the World Cup, including Son — and potentially Messi, though the Argentina great has not yet confirmed he will participate in a record sixth World Cup.

The league plans to use the season’s bifurcation to its advantage in order to draw in new fans.

A rumoured US$15-30 million (RM59-117 million) marketing spend throughout the international tournament will encourage viewers to embrace their local teams, and elevate the US domestic league’s increasingly star-studded profile.

The MLS season resumes for its second half in the rest days between the World Cup semi-finals and final. An All-Star Game will quickly follow.

“MLS will be at the centre of the soccer universe during the world’s largest sporting event, and that creates an extraordinary opportunity for our league, our clubs, and our players,” said Garber.

New stars

The decision to start the new MLS season with a game featuring the league’s two biggest global stars, at a giant former Olympic stadium in the heart of Los Angeles, is no accident.

Garber is predicting “the largest opening weekend crowd in league history.”

While MLS has been heavily dependent on eight-time Ballon d’Or-winner Messi’s allure in recent years, the arrival of Son midway through 2025 has been transformative.

Signed by Los Angeles FC for US$26.5 million — reportedly the largest transfer in MLS history — the 33-year-old’s arrival has brought with it the support of thousands of South Koreans living in the United States.

Other marquee names to join MLS sides this year include Minnesota United’s James Rodriguez, who penned an extendable six-month contract in a bid to find form before Colombia’s World Cup campaign, after a difficult few domestic seasons.

Argentina-born Mexico striker German Berterame has joined Messi at reigning MLS champions Inter Miami, who are co-owned by David Beckham.

And Timo Werner, joining San Jose Earthquakes, becomes the latest German star to ply his trade in a league that already features Thomas Muller at the Vancouver Whitecaps and Marco Reus for Los Angeles Galaxy.

‘Best leagues’

MLS is planning another major change that it hopes will entice even more big names.

Beginning July 2027, MLS will change from its current spring-to-fall schedule, to a summer-through-spring rota.

The switch will align MLS with the big European leagues like England’s Premier League and Spain’s La Liga.

The hope is this will allow US clubs to buy and sell global talent during simultaneous transfer windows, particularly during the summer break.

It would also avoid future clashes with international fixtures and major tournaments.

Garber said the move “reflects exactly where we see MLS going, not just aligning with the best leagues in the world but competing with them.”

Critics say it is a gamble, as MLS will soon be directly competing for viewers with the similarly scheduled NFL, NBA and NHL leagues. — AFP