KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 19 — The ringgit ended lower against the greenback after the latest Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes signalled the possibility of an interest rate hike, said an economist.

At 6pm, the ringgit eased to 3.9045/9125 versus the greenback from Monday’s close of 3.8945/9055.

Bank Muamalat Malaysia Bhd chief economist Dr Mohd Afzanizam Abdul Rashid said the latest FOMC minutes showed that the possibility of an interest rate hike cannot be ruled out by the markets. — Bernama