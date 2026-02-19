IPOH, Feb 19 — Recent flash floods in several parts of Ipoh were caused by drainage systems unable to cope with unusually heavy rainfall, and not by rising river levels, said Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad.

Saarani said the rain had been falling consistently since last Friday, with downpours occurring almost every afternoon.

“This is not flooding caused by the Perak River. The Perak River is actually low.

“The flooding happened because the rain was extremely heavy and the drainage systems could not accommodate such a large volume of water, resulting in flash floods in several locations,” he told reporters during his visit to Bazaar Ramadan near Stadium Indera Mulia here.

Saarani said on the first night alone, authorities were informed that 15 houses were affected.

“Flash floods continued to occur on subsequent afternoons, prompting the temporary opening of a relief centre (PPS), although it was only activated briefly as the floods subsided quickly,” he added.

When asked whether the recent heavy downpour was linked to cloud seeding, Saarani confirmed that the state government had requested cloud seeding operations at Bukit Merah and Temenggor Lake.

“There were suitable cloud formations at the time, so the cloud seeding was successful and resulted in heavy rainfall. This is something we cannot fully control, but it was carried out following public requests,” he said.

Saarani explained that the operation was necessary due to insufficient water levels at Temenggor Lake, Banding Lake and Cenderoh Lake.

He pointed out that without cloud seeding, continued dry conditions would have affected the sustainability of electricity generation.

“When water levels in the reservoirs are low, Tenaga Nasional Berhad cannot release water downstream.

“This would cause water levels from Kuala Kangsar to Teluk Intan to drop, affecting the operations of the Perak Water Board (LAP) and the Department of Irrigation and Drainage (JPS),” he said.

He added that cloud seeding was therefore essential to ensure adequate rainfall at Temenggor so that Tenaga Nasional Berhad could continue power generation.

If there is excess water, Saarani said, the Cenderoh dam would release it accordingly.

“At the same time, we also need water for irrigation in the northern areas. Bukit Merah Lake, which had been dry, needs to be replenished,” he said.

As for whether cloud seeding would continue, he said it would depend on weather conditions.

“Cloud seeding requires the presence of suitable clouds, and we must first obtain advice from the Meteorological Department. Only when the conditions are right can the operation be carried out,” he said.