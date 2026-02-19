LONDON, Feb 19 — Britain’s King Charles said on Thursday it was with “deepest concern” he had learnt about the arrest of his younger brother, former Prince Andrew, adding that the law must take its course.

“I have learned with the deepest concern the news about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and suspicion of misconduct in public office,” Charles said in a statement.

“What now follows is the full, fair and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities ... Let me state clearly: the law must take its course.” — Reuters