KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 19 — Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong will undertake a Special Visit to Malaysia on Friday (February 20), during which he is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

The Foreign Ministry said in a statement that both prime ministers are expected to discuss bilateral cooperation and issues of mutual interest, including the outcomes of the recent Leaders’ Retreat on December 4, 2025.

Singapore is Malaysia’s neighbour and key partner in Asean (Association of South East Asian Nations), with close and extensive relations in various fields.

Singapore is Malaysia’s second largest trading partner with total trade reaching RM402.35 billion (US$93.97 billion) in 2025, an increase of 1.5 per cent compared with 2024. — Bernama