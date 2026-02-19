KUCHING, Feb 19 — A 15-year-old girl who was reported missing since Valentine’s Day was later found to have been staying at her boyfriend’s house in a village in Bau.

Bau police chief DSP Mohd Haide A. Rahman said the girl returned to her family home in Padawan at about 5.30pm on February 17 after a police report was lodged regarding her disappearance.

“The victim was subsequently taken by her family for a medical examination at Sarawak General Hospital, where a doctor confirmed the presence of both old and new tears to the victim’s private parts,” he said in a statement.

Following this, he said the victim’s family lodged another police report alleging that the girl had been raped by her boyfriend.

Acting on the report, police arrested the boyfriend, 19, to assist in the investigation.

Mohd Haide said initial investigations found that the pair became acquainted through TikTok in November last year but had never met in person until Valentine’s Day.

Police have classified the case as rape under Section 376(1) of the Penal Code. — The Borneo Post

* If you are experiencing sexual violence, the following hotlines offer free and confidential support: Talian Kasih at 15999 or WhatsApp 019-2615999 (24/7); All Women’s Action Society at 016-2374221/016-2284221 (9.30am-5.30pm); and Women’s Aid Organisation (WAO) at 03-30008858 or SMS/WhatsApp TINA 018-9888058 (24/7)