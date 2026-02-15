LIVERPOOL, Feb 15 — Mohamed Salah struck as Liverpool cruised into the FA Cup fifth round with a 3-0 win over Brighton on yesterday, while Marc Guehi scored his first goal for Manchester City in a 2-0 victory over fourth-tier Salford.

Brighton had beaten Manchester United in round three, but the Seagulls have been in miserable form since and were easily beaten by an improving Liverpool at Anfield.

Curtis Jones was forced to start in an unusual role at right-back due to a number of defensive injuries for the English champions and burst into the box to open the scoring from Milos Kerkez’s cross.

Salah has been a shadow of his former self for most of the season but a second-half goal and assist could prove a major confidence boost.

The Egyptian’s cushioned pass set Dominik Szoboszlai clear to hammer in Liverpool’s second before Salah converted his 252nd goal for the Reds from the penalty spot.

Owned by Manchester United legends David Beckham and Gary Neville, Salford were playing in the fourth round for the first time in their history.

The League Two side were humbled 8-0 when they faced City in the third round last season, but pushed Pep Guardiola’s men far closer on Saturday.

“They defended really well, so tight and we didn’t attack the spaces the way we should. The game was flat until we scored the second goal,” Guardiola said.

City took an early lead through Alfie Dorrington’s own goal, but there were only nine minutes left when England defender Guehi delivered the decisive blow with his maiden goal since signing from Crystal Palace in January.

Newcastle rally

Sandro Tonali scored twice as Newcastle came from behind to beat 10-man Aston Villa 3-1.

Another opportunity for Unai Emery’s men to end a 30-year wait for silverware vanished after a first half red card for goalkeeper Marco Bizot.

Tammy Abraham had fired the home side in front with his first goal since returning to Villa last month.

But the game swung in the Magpies’ favour when Bizot charged off his line to wipe out Jacob Murphy and deny a clear goalscoring opportunity.

Newcastle’s fightback saved the officials from an embarrassing moment becoming more controversial when Lucas Digne’s handball, that was clearly inside the box, was given as a free-kick instead of a penalty.

With VAR not in operation at this stage of the competition, the decision could not be reviewed.

Former England captain Wayne Rooney described the incident as “one of the worst decisions I’ve ever seen!”

But Newcastle levelled from the resulting free-kick anyway as Tonali’s strike deflected past the helpless Emi Martinez.

Tonali has been linked with a move to Arsenal come the end of the season and the Italian showed why he is in-demand with a blistering strike from outside the box to turn the tie around.

Nick Woltemade then netted his first goal in 15 games to take Newcastle, who last lifted the trophy in 1955, into the last 16.

Burnley gamble backfires

Third-tier Mansfield produced the upset of the day by winning 2-1 at Premier League Burnley to reach the fifth round for the first time since 1975.

Burnley boss Scott Parker made nine changes and the gamble backfired despite taking the lead through Josh Laurent’s 21st-minute goal.

Rhys Oates headed in the equaliser in the 53rd minute and Louis Reed capped a fine individual performance with a brilliant free-kick 10 minutes from full-time.

Ten-man West Ham edged through as the in-form Crysencio Summerville clinched a 1-0 win at League One Burton after extra-time. — AFP