MANCHESTER, Feb 12 — Manchester City beat Fulham 3-0 to close in on Arsenal at the top of the Premier League yesterday, as Liverpool inflicted Sunderland’s first home defeat of the season to ease the pressure on Arne Slot.

Fresh from what could be a turning point in the title race with a late fightback to beat Liverpool on Sunday, City cruised to victory with three goals in 15 first-half minutes to cut the gap at the top of the table to three points.

Antoine Semenyo struck for the fifth time since joining from Bournemouth last month before he set up Nico O’Reilly to chip in a second.

“It’s all a fairytale right now,” said Semenyo of his fast start to his City career.

“It’s just being part of a great team, a great environment, the coach has been great and they’ve made it easy for me to settle.”

Erling Haaland then netted his first Premier League goal from open play for nearly two months before being handed a second-half rest by Pep Guardiola.

Arsenal can stretch their advantage back to six points when they visit Brentford on Thursday, but the Gunners are suddenly under pressure in their quest for a first title in 22 years.

Sunderland's Senegalese midfielder #19 Habib Diarra battles for the ball with Liverpool's Scottish defender #26 Andrew Robertson during the English Premier League football match between Sunderland and Liverpool at The Stadium of Light in Sunderland in north east England on February 11, 2026. — AFP pic

Liverpool breach Sunderland fortress

Liverpool remain in sixth but did their chances of Champions League football next season a power of good with an impressive 1-0 win at the Stadium of Light.

Virgil van Dijk’s header from a Mohamed Salah corner early in the second half was enough to earn just the English champions’ second league win of 2026.

“If you generate so many chances you should score more than one goal,” said Slot. “But today this was enough because we defended very, very well in all phases of the game.”

Slot admitted before the game that his job would be at risk should Liverpool fail to qualify for the Champions League, despite winning the title in his debut season.

A place in the top five is almost certain to be enough thanks to the strong performances of English sides in European competition this season.

The Reds close to within two points of fifth-placed Chelsea and three of Manchester United in fourth.

Defeat ended Sunderland’s proud record of having the only unbeaten home record left in the Premier League this season as they slipped to 11th.

Third-placed Aston Villa moved closer to sealing their place in next season’s Champions League thanks to a late own goal from Jack Hinshelwood to beat Brighton 1-0.

Brighton midfielder James Milner made history with his 653rd Premier League appearance to match the all-time record held by former Villa captain Gareth Barry.

The Seagulls are winless in six games but had held out comfortably until Hinshelwood turned a corner into his own net under pressure from Tyrone Mings.

Burnley ended a 16-game Premier League winless streak with a stunning comeback to beat Crystal Palace 3-2 and spoil Jorgen Strand Larsen’s impressive home debut for the Eagles.

Strand Larsen struck twice in the opening 33 minutes on his first Selhurst Park appearance since joining for a club record £48 million (RM258 million) from Wolves.

Hannibal Mejbri and Jaidon Anthony brought Burnley level before Jefferson Lerma’s own goal completed the comeback.

Nottingham Forest could be set to sack a third manager this season after a 0-0 home draw against Wolves left them just three points above the relegation zone.

The BBC reported Sean Dyche’s position is in serious peril. Forest dismissed Nuno Espirito Santo and Ange Postecoglou earlier in the campaign. — AFP