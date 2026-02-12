MELAKA, Feb 12 — An e-hailing driver pleaded not guilty today at the Ayer Keroh Sessions Court to two charges of possessing a knife without lawful permission and frightening a young woman last Saturday.

The accused, Lim Toh Seng, 50, entered his plea after the charges were read out by the court interpreter before Judge Raja Noor Adilla Raja Mahyaldin.

For the first charge, Lim is accused of possessing a knife without lawful permission under Section 6(1) of the Corrosive and Explosive Substances and Offensive Weapons Act 1957, punishable by up to 10 years’ imprisonment, a fine of RM10,000, or both.

The second charge accuses him of intentionally frightening a 21-year-old woman by chasing her while armed with a knife, under Section 506 of the Penal Code for criminal intimidation, which carries up to two years’ imprisonment, a fine, or both.

Lim is alleged to have committed both offences in the parking lot of a supermarket here around 9.30pm on February 7.

Deputy public prosecutor Mohd Asri Abd Rahman Sidik proposed bail of RM30,000 and RM10,000 for the first and second charges, respectively, with additional conditions that the accused must not harass the victim and must report to the nearest police station once a month.

The accused’s lawyer, Ishak Mohd Kari, requested that the bail be reduced, citing that his client is a single father caring for an 11-year-old child and had previously lost RM10,000 after being scammed.

Raja Noor Adilla granted bail of RM8,000 for the first charge and RM3,000 for the second, with one surety for each charge, while upholding the additional conditions proposed by the prosecution.

The court set March 26 for the case mention. — Bernama