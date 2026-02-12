LOS ANGELES, Feb 12 — The Los Angeles 2028 Olympics executive committee said yesterday that embattled chairman Casey Wasserman should continue in his role following a probe into his appearance in the recent wave of revelations concerning late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

LA28 chairman Wasserman has faced mounting calls to step down from his position as head of the 2028 Olympics after racy 2003 emails between him and Epstein’s former girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell emerged in US Justice Department files released last month.

Wasserman, 51, has not been accused of any criminal wrongdoing in the scandal. He said in an apology last month that his exchange with Maxwell, who is serving a 20-year sentence for trafficking underage girls for Epstein, took place before her crimes came to light.

In a statement after a meeting on Wednesday, LA28’s executive committee said Wasserman would continue in his post following a legal review of the email correspondence conducted by outside counsel.

“LA28 takes allegations of misconduct seriously and our board is committed to thoroughly reviewing any concerns related to the organisation’s leadership,” the statement said.

“With the assistance of outside counsel... a review was conducted of Mr Wasserman’s past interactions with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. Mr Wasserman fully cooperated with the review.

“We found Mr. Wasserman’s relationship with Epstein and Maxwell did not go beyond what has already been publicly documented.”

The statement said Wasserman’s flirty email exchange with Maxwell took place after he travelled to Africa on Epstein’s plane as part of a 2003 humanitarian trip arranged by the Clinton Foundation, the nonprofit founded by former US President Bill Clinton.

“This was his single interaction with Epstein. Shortly after, he traded the publicly-known emails with Maxwell,” the LA28 board statement said.

“The Executive Committee of the Board has determined that based on these facts, as well as the strong leadership he has exhibited over the past 10 years, Mr Wasserman should continue to lead LA28 and deliver a safe and successful Games,” it added.

‘Casey should resign’

The LA28 board’s vote of confidence in Wasserman comes after days of intensifying pressure on the Olympic chief, who is also the founder and owner of the powerful Wasserman talent agency, which represents a galaxy of stars from across music, sport and entertainment.

Several artists represented by Wasserman’s company, including Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Chappell Roan, have announced their departure from the agency.

“As of today, I am no longer represented by Wasserman,” Roan said in an Instagram post on Monday. “I hold my teams to the highest standards and have a duty to protect them as well. No artist, agent or employee should ever be expected to defend or overlook actions that conflict so deeply with our own moral values.”

Yesterday, another prominent Wasserman client, US women’s football legend Abby Wambach joined the exodus, calling on Wasserman to step down as head of the agency.

“I have left the Wasserman Agency,” Wambach wrote on Instagram.

“I read Casey Wasserman’s correspondences in the Epstein files. I know what I know, and I am following my gut and my values. I will not participate in any business arrangement under his leadership.

“Casey should resign. He should leave, so more people like me don’t have to. I am unclear of my next steps. That’s OK with me, I just know where I can’t be.”

Multiple Los Angeles city officials have also called on Wasserman to step aside as head of the 2028 Olympics.

“Having (Wasserman) represent us on the world stage distracts focus from our athletes and the enormous efforts needed to prepare for 2028,” Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn told The Los Angeles Times last week.

In a post on social media, Los Angeles City financial controller Kenneth Mejia added: “Los Angeles cannot trust our financial future to someone connected with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.

“LA 2028 Olympics Committee Chair Casey Wasserman must take accountability and resign.” — AFP