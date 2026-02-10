KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 10 — The government has allocated RM18 million for the implementation of the National Football Development Programme (NFDP) this year, says Youth and Sports Minister Dr Mohammed Taufiq Johari.

He said the allocation under the 13th Malaysia Plan was for the management of athletes and coaches, training centre management, exposure through training and tournaments, sports science and medicine, as well as support services.

The allocation also covers programmes involving 16,221 trainees and 792 coaches through a network of 79 Tunas Academies, 63 District Training Centres, 14 State Sports Schools, one Zone Academy and the Mokhtar Dahari Academy.

“We are trying to strengthen football as best as we can so that we can produce more outstanding local players who are able to represent the country.

“And I hope that all issues surrounding football can be left to be addressed through due process and the rule of law. What is important is that we do not lose our spirit to strengthen and empower the programmes that are in place,” he said when winding up the debate on the motion of thanks for the Royal Address for his ministry in the Dewan Rakyat today.

Mohammed Taufiq said the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) remained responsible for the technical, coaching and performance aspects of the NFDP, while the National Sports Council oversaw management aspects, including finance, education, welfare, trainees, hostels, catering, facilities and maintenance.

Touching on the socio-economic development of the younger generation, he said this year, KBS would focus on developing entrepreneurship skills among rural youth.

The approach, he added, was expected to create more local job opportunities and reduce dependence on employment in urban areas.

“This is because previously, with the systematic implementation of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), we saw that it encouraged rural youth to migrate to urban areas where there are more job opportunities and higher incomes,” he said. — Bernama