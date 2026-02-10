SEOUL, Feb 10 — A dispute that saw South Korea’s players threaten to boycott next month’s Women’s Asian Cup over “discriminatory conditions” has been resolved, football officials in the country said today.

South Korea’s national women’s squad last year complained of “poor” treatment by the Korea Football Association (KFA) compared to their male counterparts.

A statement from September, made public in January, said players would boycott games and training ahead of the Asian Cup if the KFA did not address their concerns over travel, training facilities and accommodation.

The KFA told AFP that the matter had “been resolved” and named a 26-player squad for the Asian Cup, which is being held in Australia and kicks off on March 1.

The KFA said that starting from this year, the association would provide business-class travel for all women’s team squad members when long-haul travel was involved.

The association also said that they aim to “strengthen a sustainable support system that allows the players to perform at their best while taking pride in wearing the national colours”.

The squad will convene at South Korea’s national training centre on Sunday before leaving for Australia four days later.

The team have been drawn in a first-round group with the hosts, Iran and the Philippines.

Coach Shin Sang-woo’s squad includes former Chelsea midfielder Ji So-yun and US-born 18-year-old Casey Phair of Angel City FC.

Eight overseas-based players were named, including AC Milan’s Park Soo-jeong.

South Korea open their campaign against Iran at the Gold Coast on March 2. — AFP