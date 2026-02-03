MADRID, Feb 3 — Atletico Madrid signed midfielders Rodrigo Mendoza and Obed Vargas yesterday, as well as confirming the arrival of forward Ademola Lookman.

Coach Diego Simeone had asked for reinforcements with his team third in La Liga, 10 points behind leaders Barcelona, after Conor Gallagher and Giacomo Raspadori left earlier in the winter transfer window.

Mendoza joined from Elche for a reported €20 million (RM93 million), although Atletico did not specify a price. He signed a contract until 2031.

Vargas, 20, moved from MLS side Seattle Sounders and played against Atletico last summer at the Club World Cup.

Atletico announced a deal to sign Lookman from Atalanta on Sunday, reported to be worth €40 million.

The Rojiblancos completed that transfer yesterday, handing the Nigeria international a contract at the club until 2030.

La Liga sides generally spent very little money in the winter window, with Barca bringing in Joao Cancelo on loan from Al-Hilal, while Real Madrid made no moves. — AFP