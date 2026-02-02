KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 2 — Super League leaders Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) extended their winning streak with a 5-0 win over Imigresen FC (IFC) in their 2025/2026 Super League match at Sultan Ibrahim Stadium, Iskandar Puteri last night.

The Southern Tigers went 1-0 with a 21st minute strike by Joao Figueiredo in the first half, while a mistake by Imigresen defender Milani Bueno resulted in an own goal in the 59th minute.

Bergson Da Silva scored JDT’s third goal a minute later, Marcos Guilherme scored in the 66th minute and Da Silva wrapped the match up with the fifth goal in injury time.

JDT now have 48 points after 16 matches, 16 points ahead of second-placed Selangor FC.

Meanwhile, Mohamad Faisal Abdul Halim saved Selangor FC the blushes when he scored his team’s solitary goal to eke out a 1-1 draw against Terengganu FC (TFC) at Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin Stadium, Kuala Nerus.

Terengganu scored first through their team captain Raianderson Da Costa in the 43rd minute, but Faisal Halim equalised in the 58th minute.

TFC could not capitalise on Selangor FC playing with 10 men when Hugo Boumous was shown the red card in the 72nd minute, and the Red Giants escaped with their single point at the end of the match.

TFC remains fifth in league standings with 25 points. — Bernama