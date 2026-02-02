MANCHESTER, Feb 2 — Arsenal moved a step closer to ending a 22-year wait to win the Premier League title after a dream weekend for the Gunners extended their lead to six points.

A dominant 4-0 win over Leeds quelled talk of Mikel Arteta’s men wilting under the pressure of being title favourites, while Manchester City and Aston Villa dropped crucial points yesterday.

Behind the top three, the battle for a place in next season’s Champions League is hotting up as Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United all secured important wins.

AFP Sport looks at three talking points from the weekend’s action:

Arsenal’s title to lose

A first home defeat of the season against Manchester United last weekend sparked doubts about Arsenal’s ability to get over the line in the title race.

For the past three seasons they have finished second, twice blowing significant leads in the closing weeks of the season.

But this looks set to be their year, aided by the faltering form of the chasing pack.

The Gunners’ first league win in four games was built on familiar set-piece excellence as Martin Zubimendi’s header and a Karl Darlow own goal gave the visitors a 2-0 half-time lead at Elland Road on Saturday.

They also silenced criticism over a lack of goals from their forwards as Viktor Gyokeres and Gabriel Jesus struck in the second half.

“We really wanted to show how much we wanted it, and I think we’ve certainly done that,” said Arteta.

City, by contrast, remain a work in progress despite the huge sums spent to refresh Pep Guardiola’s side over the past year.

They should have cruised to victory at Tottenham with a 2-0 half-time lead and the home fans in open revolt.

But Dominic Solanke struck twice in the second half to secure a 2-2 draw that leaves City with just one league win from six games in 2026.

Villa surpassed expectations just to keep pace with the top two into February, but are seven points back after losing 1-0 at home to 10-man Brentford.

Man United roll back the years

Manchester United looked to have blown the chance for a third consecutive win since Michael Carrick took charge as Fulham struck twice in the final five minutes to come from 2-0 down at Old Trafford yesterday.

But there was one final twist in a frantic finale as Benjamin Sesko blasted into the top corner to spark wild scenes of celebration in front of the Stretford End.

The drama was reminiscent of United’s glory days under Alex Ferguson when victory was often snatched from the jaws of defeat.

“It’s the best feeling I have to say,” Carrick said.

“People leave here with more than just, ‘United won today’, it’s layers on top of that, the emotion and the feeling and it’s why we all love it so much.”

Victory also lifted United back above Chelsea and Liverpool into fourth place, with the top five likely to qualify for the Champions League.

Ekitike-Wirtz connection clicks

Newcastle suffered a tale of what could have been as Hugo Ekitike’s quickfire double for Liverpool ruined the Magpies’ fine first half display at Anfield on Saturday.

Eddie Howe’s men deservedly led through Anthony Gordon’s strike until Ekitike displayed his deadly finishing and lightning speed to take his tally for the season to 15 goals.

A long-time Newcastle target, Ekitike had been lined up as a potential replacement for Alexander Isak until Liverpool swooped to take the Frenchman from Eintracht Frankfurt.

Despite Isak’s injury-hit season after his British transfer record £125 million (RM675 million) move to Anfield, Liverpool’s splurge on attacking talent is beginning to pay off.

Ekitike’s first goal was brilliantly set up by Florian Wirtz who then scored himself.

Wirtz had not scored in his first 22 appearances for the Reds after his £100 million move from Bayern Leverkusen, but has netted six times in 10 games since. — AFP