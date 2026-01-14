KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 14 — National tower runner Soh Wai Ching today set a new record in the Malaysia Book of Records after completing the 106-floor climb at Exchange 106 in under 14 minutes.

The Selayang-born athlete clocked 13 minutes and seven seconds to scale 2,228 steps to the top of the tower, achieving the feat in conjunction with National Take the Stairs Day, observed in the second week of January.

According to Bernama, the official recognition certificate was presented by MBOR officer Edwin Yeoh Tiong Chin, witnessed by Deputy Minister of Communications Teo Nie Ching.

Soh said the benchmark for the record was 14 minutes or less, adding that exceeding the time would have disqualified the attempt.

He noted that his best training time at the venue had been about 14 minutes and 20 seconds, making today’s performance faster than expected.

Soh, who is ranked the world’s number one tower runner, said he aims to set five more MBOR records this year, alongside breaking additional championship records.

Teo congratulated Soh on the achievement and expressed hope that the public would be inspired to adopt a healthier lifestyle. — Bernama