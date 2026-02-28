KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 28 — Motorists in the capital city will need to be more mindful of their parking habits starting tomorrow, as Dewan Bandaraya Kuala Lumpur (DBKL) has announced revised compound rates for vehicles parked illegally in roadside parking bays.

According to an official announcement, the new compound structure will take effect on March 1, 2026. The tiered rates are designed to encourage prompt settlement of fines, with the amount increasing the longer the payment is delayed.

New compound rates:

RM10 – If paid within 1 to 7 days

RM20 – If paid within 8 to 15 days

RM30 – If paid within 16 to 30 days

RM50 – If paid after more than 30 days

DBKL has urged the public to settle any outstanding compounds within the stipulated period to avoid higher charges. The authority emphasized that the measure is part of ongoing efforts to foster a more orderly and harmonious urban environment.

"Adhere to the rules, park responsibly, and together let's create a more organized and harmonious city environment," the statement read, appealing to public cooperation.

The announcement has drawn attention from residents, with some online users raising practical questions.

One Facebook user going by the name Pidog Hapa inquired about how to check details of a compound under Section 79(2) after discovering it on the MyGov ePBT system without ever finding a physical summon on their vehicle. This highlights the importance for the public to proactively check for any outstanding fines through official channels.

Motorists are advised to familiarise themselves with the new rates and ensure compliance with parking regulations from March 2026 onwards to avoid the new fines.