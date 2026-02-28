KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 28 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today called for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire following joint Israeli strikes on Iran and accompanying US military action.

In a statement, Anwar warned that the region was “at the edge of catastrophe”, urging Washington and Tehran to pursue a diplomatic off-ramp rather than further escalation.

“Israel’s initiation of these strikes was a vile attempt to sabotage ongoing negotiations and to drag other nations into a conflict that could prove impossible to contain,” he said.

Earlier today, Israel and the United States launched coordinated strikes on Iranian targets, sharply escalating tensions in the Middle East and prompting fears of a wider conflict.

Anwar also said Malaysia was concerned about the safety of its citizens in Iran and elsewhere in the region, adding that he would be in touch with regional partners on the next steps.

The strikes mark one of the most serious direct escalations between Israel and Iran in recent years, amid fragile diplomatic efforts over Iran’s nuclear programme and growing regional tensions.