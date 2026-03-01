KUANTAN, March 1 — The Sultan of Pahang, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, stressed that any act of insulting Islam, challenging its sanctity or sowing hatred against the religion of Allah SWT must not be taken lightly, and should be met with appropriate action in accordance with the provisions of the country’s law.

His Royal Highness decreed that Islam, as the religion of the Federation, holds a special position, and must be respected by all parties. Therefore, any form of provocation, insult or action which could incite tension between races and religions must be addressed firmly and based on the principles of justice.

Al-Sultan Abdullah added that the authorities must act without compromise against any individual or party found guilty. However, all actions must be carried out fairly, equitably and with due prudence.

“Law enforcement should not be driven by emotion or pressure from any party, but must instead be based on facts, evidence and clear legal provisions.

“Take firm action, but let it be just. Impart the appropriate lesson without inflaming the emotions of any party, and ensure that justice is upheld for the sake of the stability of our beloved country,” His Royal Highness said in a statement issued by the Pahang Sultanate Council.

Meanwhile, referring to the recent incidents involving issues of religion, race and royal institutions (3R), His Royal Highness said such matters could undermine harmony and public order in the state, while reminding that the peace and stability enjoyed by the people are a shared responsibility.

“Any issue related to religion must be handled with wisdom, to prevent it from being manipulated by irresponsible parties with certain agendas,” the Ruler said.

He stressed that the government and leaders at all levels bear primary responsibility in addressing such matters and must demonstrate mature, principled leadership in safeguarding the sanctity of religion, while ensuring all actions comply with the law and uphold justice.

Al-Sultan Abdullah also expressed hope that all parties would respect religious sensitivities, and work together to preserve the harmony which has long been the foundation of the nation’s strength. — Bernama