PUTRAJAYA, March 1 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said yesterday that Form Six students will be categorised under post-secondary education, in line with pre-university, foundation and matriculation programmes, to better prepare them for entry into university.

“I have directed that all Form Six students be placed under the post-secondary category. For example, if I were a Form Six student, I would not like to be regarded as a schoolchild. So we are making a policy change whereby all post-secondary programmes will come under the Ministry of Higher Education (MoHE),” he said.

He said this during a casual engagement session with students and undergraduates in conjunction with the Prime Minister’s breaking of fast event with staff of the Education Ministry (MoE) and MoHE at the Seri Perdana Complex here yesterday.

Also present were Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek, Deputy Higher Education Minister Adam Adli Abdul Halim, and Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar.

Anwar said the reclassification was also implemented following concerns that the Form Six programme had been ‘neglected’ compared with matriculation and other pre-university pathways.

On January 20, at the launch of the National Education Blueprint (RPN) 2026-2035, Anwar said that MoHE would fully take over the pre-university education system involving Form Six and matriculation from this year, thereby formally recognising both groups as higher education students. — Bernama