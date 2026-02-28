KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 28 — A ‘Notice to Trace Individuals’ is a legal tool under Section 30 of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009 that allows MACC officers to locate people who are required to attend questioning or provide information for an ongoing investigation.

It is not an arrest warrant or a wanted list; as the MACC highlighted in a statement earlier this evening, it is a procedural step, designed solely to ensure cooperation in investigations rather than to punish or embarrass anyone.

The notice is typically issued after multiple opportunities and deadline extensions have been granted, signalling that MACC has exhausted reasonable efforts to secure voluntary compliance.

Individuals receiving the notice may be required to appear at MACC headquarters or provide information on assets and activities under investigation, often related to financial or corruption offences.

Failure to comply with the notice can lead to further legal action under the MACC Act or related laws, including potential court proceedings for non-compliance.

The tool is used widely in complex cases involving high-value assets, offshore accounts, or international cooperation, as it allows MACC to pursue individuals who may be overseas while maintaining adherence to due process.

MACC emphasises that the notice is part of fair and professional investigation procedures, and all individuals are treated equally under the law, regardless of their background or social status.