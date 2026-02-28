KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 28 — Malaysia Airlines has cancelled several flights between Kuala Lumpur and destinations in the Middle East on February 28 and March 1 following the closure of airspace in parts of the region amid escalating security developments.

The airline said the cancellations, involving services to Doha, Jeddah and Madinah, were taken as a precautionary measure.

The affected flights are:

MH160 — February 28 (KUL-DOH)

MH156 — February 28 (KUL-JED)

MH158 — February 28 (KUL-MED)

MH159 — February 28 (MED-KUL)

MH161 — February 28 (DOH-KUL)

MH164/MH165 — March 1 (DOH-KUL)

MH157 — March 1 (JED-KUL)

In a statement, the airline said affected passengers are being notified and assisted with alternative travel arrangements where required.

Flights to the affected destinations will remain suspended pending further assessment of the security situation.

“Affected passengers will be notified and are advised to update their contact details via ‘My Booking’ for timely updates. Assistance is also available via Live Chat on the website, or by contacting the Malaysia Airlines Global Contact Centre at 1 300 88 3000 (within Malaysia) or +603 7843 3000 (outside Malaysia),” it said.

Meanwhile, flights MH4 from Kuala Lumpur to London Heathrow and MH20 from Kuala Lumpur to Paris Charles de Gaulle remain on schedule.

The airline said both services are operating on alternative routings via Afghanistan airspace, well clear of the affected conflict zone. — Bernama