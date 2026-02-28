KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 28 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) today clarified that its issuance of a Notice to Trace Individuals involving the children of the late Tun Daim Zainuddin was a procedural step to secure their attendance for questioning and not a punitive action.

The commission said the notice was issued after repeated failures by the individuals to respond to official instructions to assist in investigations under Ops Godfather.

“MACC emphasises that the Notice to Trace Individuals is not a form of punishment nor a ‘Wanted List’,” it said in a press statement, emphasising that the action taken should not be misconstrued.

It added that the notice was issued strictly to facilitate investigations.

“The notice is not intended to embarrass any party but serves as a procedural mechanism to locate individuals and ensure their attendance to assist in investigations.”

MACC said the step was taken only after multiple extensions and allowances were granted to the individuals concerned.

“This action was taken only after multiple reasonable opportunities and time extensions had been granted, including previous extensions,” it said.

The MACC investigation stems from disclosures in the Pandora Papers in 2021, which revealed offshore companies and assets allegedly linked to Daim, his family members and business associates.

MACC said investigations started in 2023 and that notices for asset declaration were issued under Section 36 of the MACC Act 2009, with a total of six months granted for compliance.

Despite the extensions, MACC said reviews found continued failures to fully declare assets, leading to charges being brought against Daim and his wife, Toh Puan Na’imah Abdul Khalid, in January 2024.

The commission said further information received from foreign enforcement agencies in late 2025 prompted new investigations involving several family members and associates.

MACC reiterated that everyone is subject to the rule of law and called on those named to present themselves at MACC headquarters in Putrajaya to assist with the investigation.