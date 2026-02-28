KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 28 — In just 60 seconds, a video showing how to make caramel pudding, a dessert that has graced Malaysian dining tables for decades, suddenly turned into a national phenomenon, uniting millions across ages, religions, backgrounds and states.

It all began when popular influencer Khairul Aming shared the recipe at the start of Ramadan through his much-anticipated annual ‘30 Days 30 Recipes’ series.

The video not only garnered over 22 million views but also sparked a nationwide “caramel pudding fever”.

Eager not to miss out on trying the simple recipe, thousands of social media users rushed to prepare the dessert, sharing suspenseful moments of tapping the mould in various creative styles, often together with family members, friends or relatives, to reveal the final result.

If the pudding turned out perfectly, it became a shared celebration of joy. If not, the moment was still posted and enjoyed with laughter, reflecting the warmth and strength of bonds among loved ones.

All the moments shared by followers of the Rembayung restaurant owner touched the entrepreneur, prompting him to produce a 10-second compilation video featuring various styles of his followers attempting the recipe, which he then uploaded to his social media platforms.

Appearing emotional to the point of tears at the start of the video, Khairul Aming moved many with his caption, admitting that he could no longer share his success with his late father.

However, seeing the closeness between his followers and their families through the videos was “a truly meaningful gift” to him.

“Nine years ago, I was alone in a rented house, making cooking videos without knowing whether anyone was watching. Year by year, we began to know each other. Some of you were students back then and are now working, some who were single are now married, some have become parents, and some have left us.

“I can no longer create these moments with my late father, but when I see you all happy cooking with your families, that means the world to me. From Malaysia to the rest of the world, thank you guys for everything,” he wrote in the caption of the compilation video.

The video has been viewed over seven million times, with 16,500 comments and 900,400 likes on TikTok alone, excluding Instagram. Most netizens expressed gratitude to the influencer for indirectly creating a shared space that strengthened relationships among loved ones.

A social media user, @lisaalee, wrote: “Thank you KA, I was deeply touched seeing my husband and child laughing together in the kitchen… perhaps because my husband is a strict father and finds it hard to show affection.”

Meanwhile, @m a i i 10A+ commented: “Who would have thought that from just cooking videos… Khairul Aming could make us feel like one family. We laugh together when it fails, we feel proud together when it succeeds. Without realising it, that bond is built naturally. Big thanks to KA!”

For @ernitamuzahar, she described the 34-year-old influencer as “An influencer who truly brings benefit and knowledge to everyone. Bonds of love are formed unknowingly. Congratulations KA, keep up the good work.”

The phenomenon and impact brought about by the Vanderbilt University mechanical engineering graduate have led some to believe he deserves to be recognised as a national unity icon.

“No rage bait, no sentiment. Just pure inspiration. A cooking video that unites all Malaysians. It’s about time KA is given an award as a National Unity Icon. Wishing him continued success,” said political activist and former Senior Federal Counsel at the Attorney-General’s Chambers, Liyana Marzuki, in a Facebook post.

Commenting on the phenomenon, social expert Datuk Prof Dr Mohammad Shatar Sabran said the success was the result of several factors, including positive and inclusive communication skills, as well as a non-controversial approach.

“All these elements make him an icon who spreads positive values, attracting followers not just because of the recipes but because of his friendly aura and personality, which are easy to follow and encourage collective social engagement.

“This is an example that all influencers should emulate. To become popular, there is no need to create controversy or produce content that contradicts societal values,” he said. — Bernama