Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan in his Facebook post said the attacks must cease immediately and negotiations must be held for the sake of global peace and stability.

“The action is deeply concerning and risks igniting a conflagration in the region.

“The aggression will only bring about the suffering of innocent civilians and lead to a larger scale conflict. The world does not need a new war at this moment,” he said.

According to Mohamad, the attacks launched by Israel is in violation of the sovereignty of a country in addition to threatening regional security and stability.

“Whatever justification given, violence is not the answer,” he said.

Mohamad added that the attacks are in flagrant violation of the principles of international law, including the Geneva Convention, United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions, the United Nations (UN) General Assembly, and principles of the UN Charter.

According to reports by international news agencies, the Zionist regime launched its attacks on Iran on yesterday, with explosions reported in Tehran and several other cities including Isfahan, Qom, Karaj, and Kermamshah. — Bernama