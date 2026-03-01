BARCELONA, March 1 — Barcelona’s teenage star Lamine Yamal scored the first hat-trick of his career in a 4-1 win over Villarreal on Saturday that took the Catalan giants four points clear at the top of La Liga.

The Spain international struck twice in the first half and, after Pape Gueye pulled one back for the visitors at Camp Nou, stroked in a third for Hansi Flick’s side.

Robert Lewandowski rounded off Barca’s triumph with a late tap-in as they extend their lead on Real Madrid, who host Getafe on Monday, and fourth-place Villarreal who now trail the champions by 13 points.

Atletico Madrid moved third, level on points with Villarreal, after Julian Alvarez snatched them a 1-0 win at bottom side Real Oviedo.

Barca star Yamal, who seems to have fully recovered from a groin issue which bothered him for several weeks earlier in the campaign as he struggled to hit top form, was at his effervescent best.

“It was a mix of everything. I wasn’t feeling good about myself, plus the (groin issue) as well, I wasn’t playing happy, and I think it showed,” Yamal told Movistar.

“For about a week or so now I’ve been feeling much better. It was that desire to smile while I was playing that I hadn’t felt for a long time, and now I’m happy. I’m happy playing and really content.”

The winger became the youngest player to score a hat-trick in La Liga in the 21st century at 18 years and 230 days old.

Yamal has now equalled his tally of 18 goals last season across all competitions, becoming the team’s top goalscorer and raising the one area of his game which called for improvement.

“I think that (I’ve improved over time), what happens is that people want me at 16 years old to score 100 goals and I’d like that too, but it’s very hard,” continued Yamal, with the match ball tucked under his arm.

“So (I’m improving) bit by bit, but I’m very happy, when it’s a goal, or two goals, to help the team.”

Flick said Yamal had lacked some confidence earlier in the season.

“The opposition (have been) playing two or three players against him. You could feel he didn’t have the confidence or the dynamic for these one-on-one situations,” Flick told reporters.

“When he enjoys playing football it’s perfect for him and also for us.”

The Yamal show

Barca took the lead when Fermin Lopez won the ball high up the pitch and fed Yamal, who curled home after 28 minutes.

Yamal’s second followed nine minutes later, a stunning individual goal after he drove in from the right.

The teenager left Sergi Cardona and Alberto Moleiro for dead and then whipped a strike into the far top corner.

Gueye turned home from close range after a corner and Ayoze Perez almost pulled Villarreal level before Yamal completed his hat-trick.

Substitute Pedri played the teenager in with an inch-perfect pass and he produced a clinical finish.

“It’s hard to stop such a brilliant player,” said Villarreal coach Marcelino Garcia Toral of Yamal.

“The third goal was very bad defending from us... We gave him a motorway (to run into) and if you give a motorway to Lamine it’s normal he scores against you.”

Lewandowski netted Barca’s fourth after good work from Pedri and Jules Kounde, who had one of his best games of the season.

Scoring four goals – at least – is what Barca need to do as they host Atletico Madrid in the Copa del Rey semi-final second leg, aiming to overcome a 4-0 deficit.

“Against Atletico it’s not easy, these four goals, but we will fight (to progress) and never give up,” said Flick.

“Lamine (being) on this level is fantastic for us and we need him on this level on Tuesday.”

The Rojiblancos had that cup game in mind as they struggled at Oviedo, before Alvarez ended nearly a four-month league goal drought by slotting home in the 94th minute to snatch victory for Diego Simeone’s side.

Atletico needed some good saves from Jan Oblak to keep them level before improving in the final half-hour and eventually claiming victory.

“We went from less to more in our game, we played well in the second half and in the end came Julian’s goal, which was good for him and the team,” Simeone told Movistar. — AFP