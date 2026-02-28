MEXICO CITY, Feb 28 — Fifa, football’s global governing body, will review security and transport plans in Mexico ahead of this year’s World Cup, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said yesterday. Sheinbaum said earlier in the week there was “no risk” to fans travelling to Mexico for the tournament after violence flared following the death of the country’s most-wanted cartel leader, Nemesio Oseguera, known as “El Mencho”.

Speaking to reporters in Mexico, Sheinbaum said she spoke on the ⁠phone with Fifa ⁠president Gianni Infantino, who ⁠reassured her the World ⁠Cup ⁠matches in the country would go on as scheduled.

Sheinbaum added that ⁠apart from security issues, Fifa president Infantino asked to “look at the traffic issue in the three cities (Mexico City, Monterrey, Guadalajara) to guarantee mobility” for all ⁠fans.

The Mexican president’s comments came a day after World Aquatics cancelled the ⁠Diving World Cup scheduled for early March ⁠in ⁠Mexico.

The World Cup will be held in Canada, Mexico and the United States from June 11 to July 19. — Reuters