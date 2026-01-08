LONDON, Jan 8 — Former England and Newcastle manager Kevin Keegan has been diagnosed with cancer, according to a statement from his family released yesterday.

The statement, shared by Newcastle, read: “Kevin Keegan was recently admitted to hospital for further evaluation of ongoing abdominal symptoms.

“These investigations have revealed a diagnosis of cancer, for which Kevin will undergo treatment.

“Kevin is grateful to the medical team for their intervention and ongoing care.

“During this difficult time, the family are requesting privacy, and will be making no further comment.”

Newcastle wished Keegan, 74, “a full and speedy recovery” on X, adding: “King Kev, we’re with you every step of the way.”

Keegan was signed for Liverpool by Bill Shankly in 1971, winning the English league title three times and the 1977 European Cup during his time at the club.

He signed for Hamburg in 1977 and was twice named European footballer of the year during his spell at the German club.

Keegan returned to England to play for Southampton and Newcastle.

He won 63 England caps, scoring 21 goals, and also captained the team.

In 1992, Keegan joined Newcastle as manager and they came close to winning the Premier League in 1995/96, only to miss out to Manchester United.

He then managed Fulham before becoming England boss in 1999, but he resigned the following year, a few months after a disappointing Euro 2000 campaign.

Keegan had a spell as Manchester City manager before making an emotional but short-lived return to Newcastle in 2008. — AFP