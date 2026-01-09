KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 9 — His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, today expressed his consent to donate a mosque for residents in the Batu Muda area here.

In a post on the Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar Facebook page, His Majesty said the two-acre site for the mosque, which has received royal approval, is located around the Batu Muda People’s Housing Project (PPR).

“I have long wished to provide a mosque for residents in Kuala Lumpur, and after discussions with the Mayor, today, on this blessed Friday, this wish can be realised.

“All costs related to the construction of this mosque will be borne by myself. I have decided that its design will be based on Masjid Kampung Mahmoodiah in Johor Bahru. May it be beneficial for all, in this world and the hereafter, In Shaa Allah,” Sultan Ibrahim said.

His Majesty made these remarks to Kuala Lumpur Mayor Datuk Fadlun Mak Ujud, who was granted an audience at Istana Bukit Tunku today.

Also present was director of the Kuala Lumpur City Hall Department of Town Planning, Rosli Nordin. — Bernama