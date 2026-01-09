KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 9 — A 63-year-old man pleaded not guilty at Hospital Tuanku Jaafar in Seremban today to five charges related to an improvised explosive device (IED) incident allegedly committed last month.

The accused, Yeoh Hock Sun, who was confined to a hospital bed, entered his plea before Judge Datin Surita Budin after the charges were read out.

Proceedings began at about 9.50am but were adjourned for around 20 minutes after the accused complained of sudden shortness of breath.

According to Sinar Harian, the attending medical specialist provided further treatment before proceedings resumed at 10.15am, after Yeoh was confirmed to be in a stable condition.

The media were not permitted to observe the proceedings and were required to wait outside the hospital building.

According to the charge, Yeoh is alleged to have committed mischief by using an explosive, causing damage to a four-wheel-drive vehicle — a Mitsubishi L200 Triton — belonging to a 47-year-old man.

The offence is alleged to have been committed on December 22, 2025 at about 5.55am in the parking area of Block A, Desa Palma Apartments in Nilai.

The accused was charged under Section 435 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum sentence of 14 years’ imprisonment and a fine upon conviction.

Under three other charges, Yeoh is alleged to have been in possession of explosives in circumstances giving rise to a reasonable presumption that he intended to use them to cause injury.

These offences are alleged to have been committed on the same date, between 12.30pm and 7.30pm, at a unit at Desa Palma Apartments, inside a Proton Wira parked in the Star Valley area, Nilai, and by the roadside along the main road in Kampung Batang Benar, Mantin, Nilai.

For these offences, charges were brought under Section 3 of the Corrosive and Explosive Substances and Offensive Weapons Act 1958, which provides for a sentence of up to seven years’ imprisonment and whipping upon conviction.

In addition, Yeoh was also charged under Section 4 of the same Act for the unlawful and malicious use of an improvised explosive device (IED) with intent to cause injury. Upon conviction, he faces a sentence of up to three years’ imprisonment and whipping.

The court denied bail and set February 12 as the next mention date.

The prosecution is being conducted by Deputy Public Prosecutor Norazihah Asmuni.