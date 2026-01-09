JOHOR BAHRU, Jan 9 — A homeless man in his 60s has been placed under the care of the Johor Social Welfare Department (JKM) following public concerns over his activities and living conditions in Bandar Permas Jaya and Senibong here.

The man had been collecting and stacking used boxes at business premises in the area, which prompted complaints from the public after walkways and access points to shops were affected.

He is also alleged to have burned rubbish he collected in the open, causing discomfort to those in the surrounding area.

Kampung Senibong Village Development and Security Committee (JPKK) secretary Habib Syed Sallilah Aasad said business owners and residents had raised concerns over the situation over the past few months.

He said that efforts by the relevant authorities to locate the man had been challenging, as he was frequently on the move.

“The authorities found it difficult to take action as the man often ‘fell off the radar’ at the first sign of an impending enforcement operation.

“Yesterday, while I was with JKM enforcement officers, policemen and SWM Environment Sdn Bhd (SWM Environment) representatives, we received information on the man’s whereabouts.

“We located the man while he was stacking used boxes at a commercial area in Bandar Permas Jaya and later handed him over to JKM,” Syed Sallilah told reporters when met at the location here today.

He said further checks found hundreds of used boxes stacked nearby.

“These boxes not only spoil the view of the area, but it also creates discomfort for the public as it blocks the pathway leading to the shops,” he said, adding that two lorries were required to clear the area.

According to Syed Sallilah, the man said he collected used boxes as a source of income after losing his identity card about five years ago.

“The man also claimed that he had previously worked in several restaurants here and in Singapore,” he said.

A Johor JKM spokesman said the man, who was handed over to the department yesterday, is a Malaysian who had lost his MyKad.

He said the department assisted by bringing him to the National Registration Department (NRD) to apply for a replacement MyKad, before arranging for him to be placed at an elderly care centre in Skudai.