ARAU, Jan 8 — The Raja of Perlis Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Jamalullail has called for relations between the State Government and the Federal Government to be strengthened to ensure that assistance required for Perlis’ development and its people continues to receive the Federal Government’s attention.

The Ruler also said that members of the state executive council (Exco) should meet relevant officers or ministers according to their respective portfolios, if necessary, to convey views and the need for assistance so that the state administration can be carried out efficiently and effectively.

“If we isolate ourselves, it will be difficult for us; Perlis is small… otherwise they (the Federal Government) will not know what we need. We can ask for up to 10 (forms of assistance), it is fine — if we get two, Alhamdulillah… then we ask again.

“(We (Perlis) need help from others; do not say we are proud… let us accept the reality that we need assistance,” His Royal Highness said at the Swearing-in Ceremony of Members of the Perlis State Executive Council at Istana Arau here today.

Also in attendance were the Raja Muda of Perlis Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail and the Second Heir to the Throne of Perlis Syed Sirajuddin Areeb Putra Al-Haj Jamalullail.

Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin also stressed that all elected representatives in Perlis must prioritise the people and the state above the interests of their respective political parties.

“Honourable representatives, take care of the people. The people, regardless of party affiliation, need assistance; when they need help, we give assistance. Do not follow party lines… if you follow party lines, it will be destructive. Prioritise the people over the party — this is my advice — be fair to the people.

“Before the 16th General Election (GE16), I hope the Exco and all elected representatives will carry out their respective duties to the best of their abilities. Give the people the opportunity to enjoy what they are entitled to,” His Royal Highness said.

Four Perlis assemblymen from Bersatu were sworn in as new Exco members before Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin today, namely Titi Tinggi assemblyman Izizam Ibrahim, Sena assemblyman Datin Marzita Mansor, Pauh assemblyman Megat Hashirat Hassan and Tambun Tulang assemblyman Wan Zikri Afthar Ishak.

On December 28, Abu Bakar Hamzah, who is also the Kuala Perlis assemblyman, was sworn in as the ninth Menteri Besar following the voluntary resignation of Mohd Shukri, the Sanglang assemblyman, due to health reasons. — Bernama