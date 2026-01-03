KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 3 — Harimau Malaya winger Arif Aiman Mohd Hanapi has emerged as one of the most successful dribblers in top-division football leagues in the world, according to data released by football statistics platform Sofascore.

Making the achievement even sweeter, Arif Aiman was the only Asian player to feature in the list.

The 23-year-old Johor Darul Ta’zim winger finished fourth overall with 224 successful dribbles from just 35 matches, outperforming Jeremy Doku of Manchester City, who recorded 212 successful dribbles despite playing 17 more matches.

At the top of the list was Barcelona star Lamine Yamal, who registered 307 successful dribbles from 61 matches, followed by Brazil’s Guilherme Smith with 251 dribbles in 25 appearances.

Third place was taken by Honduras forward José Mario Pinto, who recorded 238 successful dribbles from 53 matches.

Arif Aiman is currently facing a lengthy layoff of three months after sustaining a hamstring injury that required surgery, performed by renowned sports doctor Lasse Lempaine. — Bernama