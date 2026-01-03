BRISBANE, Jan 3 — Madison Keys said today that she was trying to embrace the extra pressure that comes with starting the year’s first Grand Slam as defending champion.

The American pulled off a shock in the Australian Open final last year when she beat top seed Aryna Sabalenka in a three-set classic to win her maiden major title aged 29.

The world number seven said that while she felt the weight of expectation heading into her title defence in Melbourne this month, she is determined to enjoy it.

“There is obviously a lot of pressure that comes with doing as well as I did last year,” she said at the season-opening Brisbane International.

“But not very many people get to go into this swing being a defending champion.

“So I’m trying really just to appreciate that and enjoy the position I’ve put myself in.”

Brisbane, which acts as build-up for the Australian Open, features seven of the world’s top 10 women.

If the draw goes according to the seedings Keys will meet world number one Sabalenka in the quarter-finals.

“This week has always been one of those weeks where the field is pretty difficult and tough,” said Keys.

“There is not a ton of places for all of us to go and play.

“We’ll inevitably all end up in the same place. I think it always kind of brings out the best in all of us.”

Keys has a first-round bye and will play either compatriot McCartney Kessler or Colombian Emiliana Arango in the second round. — AFP