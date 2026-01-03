KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 3 — Malaysia Stadium Corporation (PSM) has assured that issues involving a leaking roof and condensation at Axiata Arena, Bukit Jalil during previous editions of the Malaysia Open and Malaysia Masters will not recur this year.

PSM chief executive officer Ilyas Jamil said the replacement of the old roof at the venue has been fully completed, adding that several tests have already been conducted ahead of the Malaysia Open 2026, which gets underway on Tuesday.

“The roof repair works are complete. What happened during last year’s Malaysia Masters was due to a condensation issue, but we have taken the necessary steps to ensure the problem does not happen again.

“Insya Allah, we carried out testing a few weeks ago and we are confident the same issue will not occur this year,” he told Bernama recently.

Last year, the roof at Axiata Arena leaked during the first round of the 2025 Malaysia Open, causing water droplets to enter the venue and forcing several matches to be temporarily halted.

A similar issue also occurred during the Malaysia Masters, although it was caused by condensation rather than a roof leak. — Bernama