LONDON, Jan 2 — Manchester City trail Arsenal by four points at the top of the Premier League after failing to end Sunderland’s unbeaten home record in a 0-0 draw on Thursday, while Liverpool were also held by Leeds.

In a goal-shy start to 2026, three of the four New Year’s Day fixtures ended without a goal as Tottenham also played out a 0-0 draw on Thomas Frank’s return to Brentford.

City had won eight consecutive games to end 2025 and cut the gap on the Gunners to just two points.

But they were unable to respond to Arsenal’s impressive 4-1 demolition of third-place Aston Villa on Tuesday despite creating a host of chances against a depleted Sunderland.

The Black Cats were without six players at the Africa Cup of Nations plus influential centre-back Dan Ballard due to injury.

Bernardo Silva had a City goal ruled out for offside just six minutes in.

Sunderland goalkeeper Robin Roefs was in inspired form to deny Erling Haaland and Josko Gvardiol, while Savinho blasted a glorious chance over.

But City could not find the breakthrough as Sunderland preserved their record of not losing in 10 games at the Stadium of Light since returning to the top flight.

“It’s a mystery,” said City boss Pep Guardiola on his side’s inability to score. “We created a lot, especially in the second half.

“We take the point, it’s a long way (to go).”

Liverpool boss Arne Slot bemoaned his side’s lack of “individual special moments” as the English champions struggled to break down a resilient Leeds in a goal-less draw at Anfield.

The Reds were toothless in attack without the absent Mohamed Salah and Alexander Isak and were only saved from defeat late on by a tight offside call.

Despite scoring in the last six games, Dominic Calvert-Lewin started on the bench as Daniel Farke had one eye on the visit of Manchester United to Elland Road on Saturday.

Calvert-Lewin thought he had extended his scoring streak when he prodded in 10 minutes from time but had strayed just beyond the last defender.

A draw extends Leeds’ unbeaten run to six games and takes them seven points clear of the relegation zone.

Fourth-placed Liverpool edge three points ahead of Chelsea, who parted ways with manager Enzo Maresca on Thursday, and Manchester United in the battle for a place in next season’s Champions League.

‘Boring’ Tottenham

Frank was given a hero’s reception back at the club he returned to the top flight for the first time in 74 years and established as a Premier League force.

The Dane has not found it tougher to make an impact at Tottenham and they produced another display devoid of attacking inspiration.

The visiting Spurs fans chanted “boring, boring Tottenham” in the closing stages, while Frank was booed after the full-time whistle.

“Definitely, we don’t create enough,” admitted Frank. We need to continually work on that.”

A stalemate leaves both sides still separated by just one point with Brentford in ninth and Spurs 12th.

Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner said his depleted side are in “survival mode” after a 1-1 draw against Fulham extended their winless run to six games.

Jean-Philippe Mateta’s first goal in eight games opened the scoring for Palace, but Fulham captain Tom Cairney’s fine strike rescued a point for the visitors. — AFP