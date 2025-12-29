KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 29 — Selangor FC climbed one rung to third place in the 2025/2026 Super League standings after thrashing Melaka FC 3-0 at the Petaling Jaya City Council Stadium in Kelana Jaya last night.

The Red Giants did not take long to delight the home supporters after Jordanian midfielder Noor Al-Rawabdeh capitalised on a defensive lapse in Melaka’s backline in the second minute to find the back of the net.

Cape Verdean winger Alvin Fortes compounded the visitors’ woes by latching onto a pass from national player Mohamad Faisal Abdul Halim before unleashing a powerful long-range strike that Melaka goalkeeper Jun Badelic failed to parry cleanly in the 10th minute.

Al-Rawabdeh then turned provider for the hosts’ third goal after his delivery was finished off by Brazilian import striker Chrigor Flores Moraes three minutes later.

After the break, Christophe Gamel’s charges continued to dominate proceedings but were unable to capitalise on several chances, including an effort from Faisal Halim that was denied by Badelic three minutes before the final whistle.

Despite being level on 25 points, Selangor’s superior goal difference saw them leapfrog Kuala Lumpur City (KL City) FC, who slipped one place to fourth. — Bernama