KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 18 — Flood conditions in several states worsened this morning as the number of evacuees continued to rise, with Pahang recording the highest number of victims relocated to temporary evacuation centres.

In Pahang, the number of flood victims surged to 8,226 people from 2,653 families housed at 69 evacuation centres, compared with 3,796 people from 1,206 families at 48 evacuation centres yesterday afternoon.

According to the Social Welfare Department’s Infobencana application, the highest number of evacuees was recorded in Kuantan with 6,609 people at 41 evacuation centres, followed by Maran with 770 people at 15 evacuation centres, Pekan with 514 people at seven evacuation centres and Rompin with 333 people at six evacuation centres.

The Public InfoBanjir website reported that 10 river level monitoring stations recorded readings above the danger level this morning, including Kampung Merting on Sungai Tembeling in Jerantut; Sri Damai on Sungai Belat in Kuantan; Jalan Pekan–Kuantan on Sungai Soi; as well as Chereh Dam and Kampung Sungai Puteri in Rompin.

In Johor, the number of flood victims increased to 347 people as of 8am today, up from 240 recorded yesterday.

State Disaster Management Committee chairman Datuk Asman Shah Abd Rahman said in a statement today that another evacuation centre was opened in Mersing at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Labong, bringing the total number of operating centres in the district to three.

He said SK Labong is sheltering 69 people from 13 families, while 148 people from 36 families are housed at SK Pusat Air Tawar and 130 people from 41 families at Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Cina Chiao Ching.

He said five areas affected in the district are Kampung Baru Air Tawar, Kampung Hubong, Kampung Belukar Juling, Kampung Semaloi and Kampung Orang Asli Labong. In Batu Pahat, the water level of Sungai Lenik at Ladang Chaah exceeded the danger level, recording 7.24 metres.

“Meanwhile, Jalan Johor Bahru–Endau (dairy farm stretch) is open to one lane only, Jalan Mawai Lama is open only to heavy vehicles, while Jalan Kota Tinggi–Kluang (Kim Long) is open only to light vehicles following flooding,” he said.

In Terengganu, the number of flood victims rose to 913 people from 258 families as of 9am today, compared with 94 people from 25 families yesterday afternoon.

According to the Terengganu State Disaster Management Committee secretariat, Dungun became the latest district affected, with 205 people from 59 families evacuated to two relief centres at Dewan Orang Ramai Kampung Pasir Raja and Dewan Serbaguna Kampung Shukor.

In Kemaman, 708 people from 199 families are sheltering at nine relief centres, including Dewan Orang Ramai Kampung Air Putih, Dewan Orang Ramai Batu 14, Masjid Kampung Batu 16 Tebak and Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Jabor.

Other centres involved are Dewan Ketengah Dadong, Dewan Semai Bakti Felda Neram 2, Surau Blok 28 Kampung Baru Felda Neram 1, Dewan Sivik Air Putih and Dewan Sivik Felda Seberang Tayor.

The Public InfoBanjir website also reported that river levels at six monitoring stations exceeded the danger level, including Sungai Besut at Jambatan Keruak; Sungai Berang at Kampung Menerong, Hulu Terengganu; Sungai Kemaman at Rumah Paya Pam Paman; Sungai Kemaman at Jambatan Air Putih (F2); and Sungai Tersat at Kampung Sekayu (F1), Hulu Terengganu.

In Kelantan, according to JKM’s Infobencana, a relief centre was opened this morning in Gua Musang at SK Lebir to accommodate 16 people from four families from Kampung Lebir. — Bernama